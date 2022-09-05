MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon.
Memphis Police say a body was found in the 1600 block of Victor at 5:07 p.m.
Police have not identified the victim at this time. The cause of death has also not been confirmed.
The discovery of a body comes as Memphis police continue the search for missing jogger Eliza Fletcher. It is not known if this is related to the investigation at this time.
There is a large police presence in the area and WREG is at the scene.
WREG will update when more information becomes available.