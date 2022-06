MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a body was found in Parkway Village early Wednesday.

Officers located the victim at 4590 American Way around 5 a.m.

Police currently has the area blocked.

We will update this page when more information is released.

American Way is blocked off in both directions between Cherry Rd & Perkins due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/pNrgEBpzFJ — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 8, 2022