On the Mississippi River at sunset in Memphis, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man whose body was recovered from the Mississippi River was a suspect in a Memphis murder, Memphis Police say.

Wednesday, after receiving results from an autopsy, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office identified Mario Stewart as the man who was found dead in the Mississippi River on August 21.

Friday evening, the Memphis Police Department said that Stewart was a suspect in the death of Jenny Selmon (Harris) that occurred on Aug. 19 in the 3400 block of Spring Water Cove.

Deputies say a member of the U.S. Coast Guard working on the river found Stewart floating in the water.

His cause of death has not been released.