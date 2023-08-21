TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the Mississippi River Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said around 4 p.m., they received a 911 call from a member of the U.S. Coast Guard working with a crew on the Mississippi River stating they found a body floating in the water.

Deputies along with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team responded to the scene. The body was recovered and pronounced dead around 5:20 p.m.

The victim, identified as an unknown man, was transported to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy to determine an official cause of death and positive identification.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is working with other law enforcement agencies on this case. If you have any information that could help authorities, contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 662-363-1411.