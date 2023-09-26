MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman who was recovered from the Mississippi River over the weekend was missing mother Tamia Taylor.

Her body was recovered on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River Saturday afternoon and originally discovered south of West Memphis across from President’s Island.

According to the Memphis Police Department, no foul play was involved in Taylor’s death. No further details have been released.

Taylor was reported missing on September 10 after she disappeared while celebrating her 21st birthday on a Memphis riverboat cruise with three friends.

According to a police report obtained by WREG, her mother told officers she received text messages from Taylor the night before she was reported missing saying she made it to Memphis and was on the boat.

When the boat docked around 1:30 a.m., her friends said Taylor was nowhere to be found. The riverboat company said Taylor made it back to the harbor in Memphis.

This story will be updated.