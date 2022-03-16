TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed.

Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving.

Coroner Ginger Meriwether said remains found Feb. 11 off a gravel road near Scobey, Mississippi have been identified by the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory as McDonald’s.

McDonald’s vehicle was found last year between a shed and a trailer in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Memphis Police were informed earlier this year, and investigators searched the area around where the car was found.

DNA retrieved from the remains was matched with a family member in Memphis, Meriwether said.

“All agencies worked together to be able to provide closure for a hurting family. I cannot fathom what that family has been through in the past months,” Meriwether said in a statement.