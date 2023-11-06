MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body that was found in a field in Haywood County, Tennessee, has been identified as a missing Brownsville woman.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the body was positively identified by the Memphis Medical Examiner’s Office as 52-year-old Dana Davis, who was reported missing from her home on October 15.

The sheriff said farmers found Davis’ body while they were harvesting soybeans in a field near Cobb Crossing and Highway 79 on November 1.

The manner and cause of death have not been determined.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.