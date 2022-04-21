MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police say a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a Midtown McDonald’s Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at the McDonald’s near Poplar Avenue and North Cleveland Street sometime before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police tow away a Volvo from the McDonald’s on Poplar near Cleveland.



Memphis Police are treating this incident as a death investigation. Police say the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

An employee at the McDonald’s said the vehicle, a Volvo XC90, had been parked at the restaurant for two or three weeks.

The Memphis Fire Department said Memphis Police initially called the fire department to check for fire danger in the parking lot. When the fire department arrived, they discovered the body and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The fire department says there was no active fire.

This is a developing story.