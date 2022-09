MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.