MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday.

On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m.

SCSO said the victim was identified by the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s office as 70-year-old Billy Fuller of Millington. They said he was the owner of the car.

This incident is still under investigation and the cause of death is still unknown at this time.