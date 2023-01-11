MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis.

Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn.

A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just before 7 Tuesday morning.

When they showed up, they found Thorn dead with a gunshot wound. Beyond those details, detectives haven’t released much about their investigation.

In a statement, Memphis Shelby County Schools said Thorn was a secretary at A. Maceo Walker Middle School and was well loved.

“As a school secretary, Larry Thorn was often one of the first faces that greeted our students and staff. His radiant spirit welcomed everyone into the building with warmth. Mr. Thorn, an integral part of A. Maceo Walker Middle School, also coached the school’s pom pom team. He loved his colleagues, students, and job. While the District has provided additional counselors to work with the A. Maceo Walker community, we know that his school family and relatives will continue to need the entire community’s support. Memphis-Shelby County Schools extends our condolences to all who loved and adored Mr. Thorn.”

No suspect information has been released. If you know anything about Thorn’s death, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.