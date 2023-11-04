MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found behind a hotel just off of I-55 in Horn Lake, Miss. Saturday, according to the Horn Lake Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene at 701 Southwest Drive near I-55 at 8:30 a.m., where they reportedly located a deceased man sitting on the fence line behind the hotel.

Reports say investigators found no signs of foul play, and preliminary results point toward a substance abuse overdose.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.