MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found in a parking lot of a South Memphis gas station Monday morning, police say.

Police responded to the incident at the Exxon gas station on Third and Mallory at 2:10 a.m.

Witnesses told officers a man was unresponsive and possibly overdosed, according to police.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.