MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police say a man was found dead at a motel in Parkway Village Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a suspicious call just after 2:30 p.m. to the Crown Inn on Lamar, where a deceased man was located.

Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.