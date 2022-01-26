MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Board of Adjustments voted against ALSAC St. Jude’s proposal to build a parking garage at A.W. Willis and Third Street during Wednesday’s meeting.

The initial plan for the garage included a seven-story, above-ground parking garage with spaces for more than 1,600 vehicles. After meeting with residents in recent months, St. Jude agreed on a five-story above-ground and two-story below ground garage with retail at the bottom.

However, residents in the area were concerned about the increased traffic near a park and a community center.

The land for the garage is partially labeled for mixed use with the other half for residential.

The board recognized the needs of St. Jude but sided with residents and expressed concerns about the size of the structure.