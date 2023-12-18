BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — The police chief in Blytheville, Arkansas, submitted his letter of retirement after returning from administrative leave, the city’s mayor announced Monday.

Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan said Chief Ross Thompson was placed on administrative leave on December 12 after concerns of inapt behavior.

Following an internal investigation, Thompson returned to full duty on December 15 and submitted his letter of retirement. His retirement will be effective on February 29.

“With over 32 years of service, Chief Ross Thompson has served the city well. I have accepted his retirement effective date. He has given staunch and commended time to our city. I am excited for Chief Thompson and his family and their next chapter,” Mayor Logan said in the statement. “In this moment, my focus is on the Blytheville Police Department and the citizens we serve daily. Our police department does a great job serving and protecting our great city 24 hours a day 365 days a year. That will not change as we go through the immediate transition process to recruit and appoint a new Chief of Police.”

Thompson was named police chief in 2007.

Two years ago, the city council took a vote on whether to remove Thompson from his position following complaints about policy and the death of a suspect during an attempted arrest.

The council was split and voted three to three, allowing Thompson to keep his position.