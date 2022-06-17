MEMPHIS, TENN. — The second annual Bluff City Hot Air Balloon Jamboree kicks off Friday.

Nearly three dozen hot air balloon pilots are bringing their balloons for the event which includes live entertainment, arts and crafts, a carnival, and tethered balloon rides. Each evening there will also be a balloon glow.

This year the jamboree is supporting two organizations that support people living with disabilities- the Special Olympics Greater Memphis and Thrive Memphis.

Organizers say you are encouraged to walk around the balloons and interact with the pilots.

The event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on all three days.

For more on the event and volunteer opportunities, visit here.