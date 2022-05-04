MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County leaders learned more about the progress being made with Ford’s Blue Oval City on Wednesday. The multi-billion-dollar mega-site is expected to bring a lot of revenue to the local economy.

Blue Oval City is still a few years away from opening. However, preparations are already being made to ensure the region is able to capitalize on this opportunity.

Now, local leaders are looking ahead to the future.

“This is a game-changing project for West Tennessee,” Gwyn Fisher, Regional Director, TN Department of Economic & Community Development said.

Appearing before the Shelby County Commission, Gwyn Fisher, the greater Memphis Regional Director gave them an update on Ford’s Blue Oval City.

“We have the opportunity to really set the gold standard globally for how communities can partner with companies to build communities that are sustainable,” Director Fisher said.

The mega-site is expected to bring 5,800 jobs to the Memphis area, with thousands more expected for the construction of the facility.

This translates to millions of dollars for the local economy.

Fisher said it’s important for the commissioners to pass legislation that improves the workforce and infrastructure.

“Supporting workforce development and supporting public infrastructure expenditures are going to the be critical areas this body can have a significant influence,” Director Fisher said.

While the site is not expected to be finished until 2025, the commissioners said they are on board with doing what it takes to ensure the county makes the most the most of this opportunity.

“I love that, and I appreciate you sharing those things and if there are specific programs those workforce development programs that you’re recommending or specific infrastructure items, specifically, sewer very important in my area,” Mick Wright, a Shelby County commissioner, said.

Over the next few weeks, the state’s economic and community development department is hosting community meetings where residents can learn more about project. Click here to see when the meetings will take place.