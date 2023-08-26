Triston Calvin (Right) at the MEMFix series event in Frayser.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis organization BLDG Memphis is doing its part to highlight a Frayser neighborhood’s transformative potential through the 2023 MEMFix series.

The Frayser Community Development Cooperation teamed up with BLDG Memphis to give residents a different perspective on an area on North Watkins at Burnham Avenue Saturday morning.

The 2023 MEMFix series is part of BLDG Memphis’ Community Navigator Pilot Program. The program aims to revive small minority-owned businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Triston Calvin, a 13-year-old entrepreneur, says he has big plans for his future.

“I want a billion kid entrepreneurs in Memphis,” said Calvin. “These books are about the kingdom of God. The Holy Spirit inspired me to write this.”

The young entrepreneur has already published three books and plans to dive into other business ventures very soon.

“I don’t want to have to get a job and then have to worry about the security of my job and me getting fired. So, I need to make my own business, make my own money, and all the money will be mine.”

Calvin says he wants to be an inspiration to other kids his age, and that’s exactly what organizers for MemFix want to happen for people living in the Frayser community.

“The MemFix event just us reimagining this space as if it is thriving and vibrant. This is what Frayser could look like,” said Nicole Gates, Connector for the Frayser Community Development Cooperation (CDC).

According to organizers, the MEMfix event helps residents bring attention to overlooked spaces, address neighborhood issues, and demonstrate desired changes within a public or private space.

Gates says MEMFixs are typically done on vacant properties with the goal of showing the community what it could look like as an active space filled.

There were also art installations, food, games, and live entertainment.

“People need to see a community thrive. Small business owners that are out here, that can make money, that can make things happen,” said Gates.

This is the fourth event in the 2023 MEMFix series.

The next MEMFix event will be in Whitehaven next month.