Memphis, Tenn. —This week, Memphis shines a spotlight on local black owned restaurants for the eighth year in a row.

WREG spoke to the creator of a beloved event, who said there are even more restaurants to choose from during this year’s ‘Black Restaurant Week.’

If you are wondering what dinner plans to make this week, deals are available across Shelby County between March 5 and March 12. The eighth annual Memphis Black Restaurant Week is back, with restaurants offering deals to bring in new customers.

The event’s creator, Cynthia Daniels, says this year they have expanded to include more businesses in different parts of the city.

“We have plenty of options for people we have options all over the city. It is not just midtown downtown. We got orange mound. Bartlett, Whitehaven all parts of the city participating this year,” Daniels said.

There are 23 participating restaurants in all, with a newcomer to the list this year, Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett.

Owner Monique Williams says this week will help everyone in Shelby County, whether you own a restaurant, or are looking for a good meal.

“Overall, it is just a really great idea for Memphis, and for black restaurants that don’t get the notoriety or get a chance to have the marketing aspect that other businesses or big businesses have,” Williams said.

For restaurants participating for the first time, they are hoping the exposure can be a big boost for local business.

“The newer restaurants they get a lot of marketing exposure. A lot of new people really want to enjoy new place in Memphis, and it says a lot about the economy that we still have millennial business owners opening up new restaurants,” Daniels said.

“We are just excited. As I like to tell everybody thanks for coming to jam with us. Just very appreciative, looking forward to seeing the new people that come in this week,” Williams said.

Daniels says supporting black restaurants benefits everyone in the community.

“It’s not just eating good food, you are really helping the businesses reinvest in themselves, expand, and hire new employees. It is really a nice impact,” Daniels said.

The week’s event will end with the soulful food truck festival next Sunday, March 12.

For a list of this year’s participating restaurants, click here.