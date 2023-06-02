MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee of a video store/event space in Midtown is accused of fondling a customer.

The victim said it happened in a back room of the Black Lodge on Cleveland Street last month.

The victim said she had a few drinks, didn’t feel well, and went to the back room to lie on a sofa. She said Brandon Karnes, 42, laid on the couch beside her and touched her all over her body until she stopped him.

A witness said he confronted Karnes after he walked into the room and saw what was happening. The victim said none of it was consensual.

Karnes was charged with sexual battery and scheduled to appear in court on Monday.