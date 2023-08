MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Binghampton left one individual in critical condition early Sunday morning, says the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Johnson Avenue at 12:32 a.m.

Police say that prior to the officers arrival, the victim was transported by private vehicle to Regional One in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

WREG will provide updates as information becomes available.