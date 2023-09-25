MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in Binghampton.

Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Princeton Avenue at 9:30 and found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police are investigating.

According to the MPD incident report, the victim said he left his cousin’s house on Carpenter Street. He was shot on Vandalia Street, then walked to another home to try get help.

Police found him face-down with two gunshot wounds.

Officers checked both ends of the street where the victim claims he was shot but could not find any shell casings or crime scenes.