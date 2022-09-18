MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a two-vehicle crash in Binghampton has left one woman dead and three other people injured, including two children.

Police say officers responded to the crash on Sam Cooper and Bingham at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Memphis Police say a 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 38-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Memphis Police have not released details on what caused the crash.