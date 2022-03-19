GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is day 6 in the trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man who is accused of killing NBA star Lorenzen Wright in 2010.

Jimmie Martin, cousin of Sherra Wright, claimed on day 5 of the trial that Sherra Wright recruited he and Turner to kill Lorenzen. Martin claimed he was not there during the killing, but instead aided in cutting down barbed wire and driving with Turner to Mississippi to get rid of evidence from the murder scene.

Martin also testified that both Sherra and Turner fired shots at Wright.

