MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of NBA standout, Lorenzen Wright, will be back in court today.

The sentencing scheduled for Friday is for two other charges Turner has been convicted of. A judge will sentence Turner on the charges of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

In March, a jury convicted turner on three charges.

Turner is already serving life in prison for the killing of Wright, and Judge Lee Coffee decided to wait to sentence him on the other charges.

Lorenzen Wright was murdered in 2010, and the investigation went unsolved for years.

It wasn’t until 2017 when police arrested Billy Ray Turner and Lorenzen’s Ex-Wife, Sherra Wright for the crime.

In 2019, Sherra Wright took a plea deal admitting to facilitating the killing and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

She recently was recently denied parole by the Tennessee parole board.

Billy Ray Turner faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the remaining charges.