MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer is partnering with In Defense of Animals and Panda Voices to call for the immediate retirement of two Memphis Zoo pandas.

Giant pandas YaYa and LeLe were shipped to the Memphis Zoo from Beijing, China in 2003.

According to In Defense for Animals, Beijing Zoo released an official response to address concerns raised by Chinese panda fans about YaYa in August 2021. Beijing Zoo and the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens (CAZG) recommended that the Memphis Zoo address basic panda care such as feeding her bamboo shoots throughout the year and treating her for Demodex mites.

You can read CAZG’s translated response here.

In the same month, the Memphis Zoo addressed concerns about YaYa’s weight, saying she looks normal for her age and size and that her fur is ‘not as robust as normal pandas’. They also stated that both pandas receive regular veterinary exams.

This is not the first time the zoo has addressed the public’s concerns about YaYa’s health. In 2019, the Memphis Zoo responded, saying she is “a little on the small side as far as pandas go” and thanking the public for their concern in a Facebook post.

In Defense of Animals said YaYa has shown severe signs of mental distress and has suffered four miscarriages since 2012. The international protection nonprofit also said LeLe has suffered from stereotypical behaviors and dental problems.

“The footage and material provided by In Defense of Animals and Panda Voices clearly shows there is serious cause for concern for the captive pandas at Memphis Zoo,” said Marc Bekoff, a professor of emeritus of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Colorado. “I have previously highlighted the extreme stress caused to pandas born and raised in captivity, but the extremely poor physical and mental condition of YaYa and LeLe brings this to a new level of urgency. It’s time for Memphis Zoo to send these poor pandas home where at least some of their basic needs can be met.”

The organization said despite recent public concern and their massive campaign that has gained Eilish’s support, the Memphis Zoo has refused to engage with the concerns or have a dialogue with them.

Over 110,000 people have signed a Change.org petition and In Defense of Animals alert to express their concern for the pandas’ welfare.

Tom Clemenson, a representative of Panda Voices said the organization has reached out to the Memphis Zoo to offer support for the pandas, but they never received a response.

“Instead, they started blocking all panda fans who leave comments about the pandas or ask questions about YaYa and LeLe on their social media,” Clemenson said. “We question if Memphis Zoo is putting barriers between the animals and the community. Being completely closed to dialogue is not the best way to deal with this issue. Is the zoo really acting in the animals’ best interest at all? We hope that the influence and the reach of Billie’s voice can push Memphis Zoo to improve the panda’s quality of life and to return them to China, where they will live in a better environment for giant pandas and receive proper care,”

Panda Voices stated that Chinese institutions are having difficulties getting in contact with the Memphis Zoo.

“Weekly since March, a member of Panda Voices has contacted Beijing Zoo and Shanghai Zoo, the owners of YaYa and LeLe, respectively. Both zoos complained that they rarely get a positive response from the Memphis Zoo,” said Vera Yevseeva, another representative of Panda Voices.

The zoo currently holds the number 8 spot on In Defense of Animals’ 10 Worst Zoos for Elephants in North America.

Billie Eilish is no stranger to raising awareness about animal cruelty and defending animal rights. Before the 2021 Met Gala, Eilish told designer Oscar de la Renta she would wear the company’s design if they no longer use fur in their designs going forward. She is also vegan and encourages her fans to consider a plant-based diet.

“We are thrilled that Billie Eilish has joined our campaign to free YaYa and LeLe from horrendous suffering at Memphis Zoo,” said Fleur Dawes, Communications Director for In Defense of Animals. “Anyone can see these pandas are in crisis and in urgent need of rescue. We hope Billie’s call on Memphis Zoo CEO Jim Dean will encourage him to stop the torture of YaYa and LeLe and send them back to China. These pandas deserve to have suitable food and medical care, and retire to a life that resembles the wild as closely as possible.”