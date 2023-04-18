MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bill pushed by a Memphis lawmaker that would require rape kits to be tested within 30 days did not receive funding in the governor’s proposed state budget Tuesday.

That means HB104, sponsored by Antonio Parkinson, is dead, according to House Democrats. The bill had previously been recommended for passage by the House Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee.

Parkinson (D-Memphis) said a similar bill he backed in 2014 suffered the same fate.

It currently takes months in many cases for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to test rape kit evidence. The delay has been reported by WREG for years, and the problem came to light last year after the murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher.

Fletcher’s alleged killer, Cleotha Abston, had been linked to an earlier rape case, but the evidence in that case sat untested.

Parkinson said if the rape kit had been tested in a timely manner, it’s possible that Henderson would have been incarcerated and unable to abduct and murder Fletcher.

“I am completely disappointed in the lack of action on the part of the Tennessee legislature to fund getting rape kits tested in 30 days,” Parkinson said in a statement. “This is an exact repeat of what took place in 2014. Our inaction in 2014, played a part in the death of Eliza Fletcher. This is a slap in the face to all victims of rape in our state. We put $250 million into the rainy day fund that put us over $2 billion dollars. But we wouldn’t fund $5 million to test rape kits in 30 days. We can do better.”