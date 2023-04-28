MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been one month since six people, including three children, were gunned down at The Covenant School near Nashville.

A special session in the state legislature will come hopefully by this summer, according to Governor Bill Lee, to take on gun reform issues.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is making his way to the western part of the state to tour the damage left behind by a series of tornadoes last month.

He’s taking the time to address other topics we’ve been eager to learn more about, like gun reform laws.

“So, we’re working with the leadership of the general assembly to talk about when is the best time to get something accomplished there,” Gov. Lee said.

The governor says it should be this summer, at the earliest July 4th, but perhaps into August, that we could see this special session begin to tackle the controversial issue.

And he says in his ideal scenario, the state will enact so-called red flag laws.

“I think the ideal solution is that we find a way to do what most people think is important which is to make sure that people that are a threat to themselves or others, because of a mental crisis, that people that are a threat do not have access to weapons.” Gov. Lee said.

With that in mind, many state Republicans are calling on investigators to release journal entries written by the Covenant School shooter to better understand the motive.

“I think Tennesseans want clarity around this issue so I’ve been talking with Chief Drakes office with the Nashville police department, and they have indicated that they will be releasing information about that soon,” Gov. Lee said.

So far, Governor Lee isn’t talking about expanding gun control beyond red flag laws and he maintains a commitment to preserving second amendment rights.