MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is mourning the loss of Memphian Bill Henry, a former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

He was a prominent attorney in the Bluff City, and a big supporter of education and equal rights.

In 1963, at the age of 34, Henry was named FCC chairman.

Later in life, in the 1990s, he returned to Memphis and was CEO of the Rising Tide Foundation, an organization that encourages the growth and formation of minority-owned businesses

Henry was 92 years old, according to his published obituary.