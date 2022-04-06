MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bill designed to keep you safer while driving has died in the Tennessee General Assembly.



State lawmakers came to this decision on Wednesday, but one leader is still determined the bill become a law.



Appearing before the Criminal Justice subcommittee, Representative Joe Towns of Shelby County made his case for the passing of a bill he says is intended to make roadways safer.

“Something has to be done, ladies and gentlemen. It just has to be done,” Rep. Towns said.

Towns’ plea comes after more than 120 interstate shootings were reported in Shelby County last year. Data from MPD show 22 interstate shootings so far this year. These statistics inspired the creation of the bill.



“I don’t care what you have to do, if you don’t act right you can walk to your feet swell up because we’re sick of this. People just tired of it,” Rep. Towns said.

Towns says it’s a class C felony to fire a gun from a motor vehicle. Under the proposed bill, it would have become a class B Felony.



The bill also wants violators to be fined up to 30 thousand dollar, forfeit their vehicle, face a year in jail, and relinquish their driver license.

“If you’re not gonna [be] civilized on the roads you don’t need the privilege of driving on the roads because it’s too dangerous for what they’re doing over nothing,” Rep. Towns said.

Ultimately, the bill never made it out of Senate Judiciary committee.

“You’ve done everything you could to get this presented but unfortunately it takes both chambers, but it just didn’t happen at this juncture,” Rep. Towns said.

Despite the bill failing, Towns says he is committed to the cause and plans on bringing the bill back next year.



Plans are in the works the increase law enforcement patrol on roadways across Shelby County, which local leaders believe should lead to a reduction in crime on roadways.