MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Plans were filed Tuesday for a new, eight-story residential and commercial building on Beale Street.

Architect’s rendering of the building proposed on Beale Street, from the county application.

The development at 500 Beale Street, just east of Danny Thomas, would consist of 92 residential units with 14,000 square feet of commercial space, plus underground parking. Four of the levels would feature landscaped roof terraces.

The site sits east of historic Beale Street’s bars and clubs but within the city’s Sports and Entertainment District.

A letter of intent for the project was filed with the county by Olugbenga Adebanjo, a Memphis doctor.