MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Department of Agriculture announced that $63 million would be invested to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas of Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Mississippi.

The investment includes funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $65 billion for reliable and affordable high-speed internet across the U.S.

The $63 million will be split up amongst the states as follows:

Mississippi will receive a $15 million grant, connecting 2,340 people, 143 farms, 45 businesses and one school in Coahoma, Quitman and Tunica counties to high-speed internet.

Illinois will receive an $18 million grant, connecting 1,583 people, 274 farms and 41 businesses in Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren counties to high-speed internet.

Michigan will receive a $19.5 million grant, connecting 1,023 people, 19 businesses and 10 farms in Chippews and Mackinac counties to high-speed internet.

Minnesota will receive a $10 million grant, connecting 3,529 people, 71 businesses, 35 farms and two schools in Hubbard, Itasca and St. Louis counties to high-speed internet.

The USDA’s secretary, Tom Vilsack, stated, “Investing in high-speed internet is a fundamental part of our partnership with rural communities. Connecting rural Americans with reliable internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country.”