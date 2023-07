MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a bicyclist was injured in a crash in Midtown Thursday morning.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a crash at North McNeil Street and Court Avenue at around 9:37 a.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a bicyclist. The cyclist reportedly went to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the driver responsible for hitting the cyclist stayed on the scene. Police have not said if any charges will be filed.