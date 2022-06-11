MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South area beginning Sunday at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The following affected counties are:

TENNESSEE: Dyer, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton

MISSISSIPPI: Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tate, Tippah, Tunica

ARKANSAS: Chester, Craighead, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Saint Francis

Heat index values are expected to be 105 to 110 degrees.