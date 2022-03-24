Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Mississippi using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#8. Alcorn State University (Alcorn State)

– Acceptance rate: 58% (800-970 SAT)

– Net Price: $13,907

#7. Belhaven University (Jackson)

– Acceptance rate: 49% (902-1180 SAT)

– Net Price: $17,840

#6. University of Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg)

– Acceptance rate: 97% (940-1190 SAT)

– Net Price: $14,485

#5. Mississippi College (Clinton)

– Acceptance rate: 42% (1060-1230 SAT)

– Net Price: $18,040

#4. Millsaps College (Jackson)

– Acceptance rate: 69% (1080-1290 SAT)

– Net Price: $24,457

#3. William Carey University (Hattiesburg)

– Acceptance rate: 55% (950-1180 SAT)

– Net Price: $10,397

#2. University of Mississippi (University)

– Acceptance rate: 88% (1020-1250 SAT)

– Net Price: $14,672

#1. Mississippi State University (Mississippi State)

– Acceptance rate: 54% (1070-1280 SAT)

– Net Price: $16,471

