MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured during a shooting in Berclair on Friday morning.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of Danita Cove.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.