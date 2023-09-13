MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three suspects who smashed into a Summer Avenue business and stole thousands of dollars in goods.

Police say officers responded to a burglar alarm at Northern Tool and Equipment around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A witness told officers he saw a two vehicles, possibly a red Nissan Maxima and a white pickup truck, after hearing a loud bang. The front and back doors of the business were damaged.

Police say surveillance cameras captured three males wearing hoodies inside the business.

When officers checked the building, they found the front desk drawers were opened but no money was taken.

Police say the suspects did get away with an unknown amount of batteries, a Vacmaster Professional vacuum and a pressure washer. Another pressure washer was missing but it was later found in the parking lot.

Police say the stolen items have an estimated value of $3,000.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.