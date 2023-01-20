Tyre Nichols in a hospital after an arrest. (photo provided by family)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death.

Nichols died on January 10, after he was involved in a traffic stop with Memphis Police.

That news conference will be Monday afternoon, January 23, which could mean the family will be shown video of the arrest for the first time that day.

WREG will be there and bring you the latest on what they have to say.