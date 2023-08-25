Watch the conference in the video player above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorney Ben Crump will hold a news conference following the release of video footage showing what led to Jarveon Hudspeth’s death and demand transparency for Courtney Ross, who died in police custody.

Jarveon Hudspeth, 21, was shot and killed by a deputy during a traffic stop on June 24 on Rosswood Avenue in Raleigh. The deputy was injured.

Jarveon Hudspeth

On Aug. 11, Memphis Police said they got a call stating Ross was rummaging through boxes and were also told a man was looking into vehicles and going through mailboxes.

Police say after chasing Ross, he resisted being handcuffed but was eventually taken into custody and placed in the squad car.

Officers claim they noticed Ross appeared to be out of breath and exhausted from running. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.