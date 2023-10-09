MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova died during a triathlon Saturday, according to reports.

Tim Shelton was Bellevue’s Pastor of Groups Leadership and Family Life. Reports state he went into cardiac arrest during the swimming portion of the St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon.

The church released the following statement on Monday:

“Known for his kindness toward everyone, Tim touched many lives as he consistently lived out the faith he professed. While we grieve Tim’s absence, we grieve with much hope, and we rejoice that he is now in the presence of the Lord Jesus.”

Shelton is survived by his wife and five sons.