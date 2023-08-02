MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman wielding a box taser stole $1,300 worth of hair and hair products from a beauty supply store in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon.

An employee at Beauty and Company said the woman came into the store, grabbed the hair, headed toward the door, and tased her when she tried to stop her from leaving.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

The clerk was treated on the scene for her injuries.

In surveillance pictures released by police, you can see the suspect carrying what appear to be several packages of hair extensions.

She was wearing a black hat, orange shirt, black tights, and black Nike flip-flops. Police said she was seen leaving in a tan Pontiac Grand Am with temporary tags.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you recognize her, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.