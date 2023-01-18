MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with two beauty supply store break-ins after police found the vehicle used in both burglaries.

On Tuesday, officers spotted the stolen 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. They said Eric Harris was in the Tahoe and told them he had the keys to the vehicle.

Investigators said the white Tahoe with unique damage to the front passenger side door was caught on camera during a break-in at Beauty Land on January 10 and at Nicole Beauty and Wigs on January 12.

Surveillance pictures of suspects and suspect’s vehicle released by MPD

Police said wigs and beauty products taken from the businesses were found inside the Tahoe, as well as distinctive shoes worn by one of the burglars. Officers said Harris told them the shoes belonged to him.

Officers said Harris was also carrying a folded dollar bill containing fentanyl. He was charged with auto theft, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police are still looking for the second suspect. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.