MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Beale Street Music Festival announced its artist lineup Monday afternoon.

The 2023 BSMF will return to Memphis in May. The event will take place at Tom Lee Park on the Memphis riverfront May 5-7.

Performers for the event include: The Lumineers, Greta Van Fleet, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Earth, Wind & Fire, Hardy, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, AJR, 311, Glorilla, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Young the Giant, Halestorm, LIVE, PJ Morton, The Struts, Gov’t Mule, Dru Hill, Mike., Andy Grammer, YOLA, Toadies, Lucinda Williams, Living Color, Finesse2Tymes, Big Boogie, and more.

“This year’s lineup reflects the broad musical tastes of our festival goers with a diverse lineup of some of today’s hottest artists as well past festival favorites and stars of tomorrow,” said James Holt, President and CEO of Memphis In May. “At the Beale Street Music Festival, we endeavor to offer something for almost every musical taste, and we have a few more surprise additions to come.”

In 2022, there were 60 artists in the lineup, and this year, 2023, there are 43 artists in the lineup. Organizers of the Memphis In Amy annual festival said there is a 40% reduction in Tom Lee Park’s capacity due to ongoing renovations.

Three-day passes and VIP passes for the festival are on sale now. For more information and to purchase passes, click here.