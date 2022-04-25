MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of music fans are counting down the days and hours until the start of the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This year, the festival has a new temporary home at Liberty Park. For the first time in two years and since the pandemic, crews are setting the stage for the return this weekend of the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival.

“We’re back with our friends again. We’re back in person,” said Memphis in May’s Vice President of Marketing and Programming, Randy Blevins. “The last time we had Beale Street Music fest was 2019. It seems like a long time ago.”

Unlike years past, the sounds of rock, hip hop, R&B and blues won’t be coming from Tom Lee Park because of renovations taking place there, but fans will be savoring the sounds at Liberty Park — formerly known as the Memphis Fairgrounds — in Midtown.

“It’s been a flurry of activity at the park site where we are building out three major stages and the giant blues tent,” Blevins said.

Music fans can expect a slightly different layout.

“In the Liberty Park configuration, it’ll be like a giant triangle really. Two of the main stages will have the Liberty Bowl behind them and the third main stage will have Parkway behind it. So, Tiger Lane becomes music central,” Blevins said.

Festival goers should expect for things to be congested. Paid parking will be available on the corner of Southern and Hollywood and on the corner of Central and Hollywood.

MATA will be providing free shuttle service for registered ticket holders coming from downtown hotels.

“We’ll have a shuttle that operates once the gates open all the way into the gates end at two different locations downtown to the festival site,” Blevins said.

You are allowed to bring only cell phone cameras and non-professional flash cameras. Pets are not allowed.

Most purchases can be made with cash or credit for a festival featuring some of the biggest names in music.

“We have some big headliners,” Blevins said. “We have Megan Thee Stallion. We have Van Morrison. We have Weezer. We have Lil’ Wayne, Counting Crows, Sarah McLachlan. It’s over 60 acts performing over three days.”

Organizers said the music fest will also feature several Memphis music artists.

For a complete rundown of artists, and answers to frequently asked questions visit the Beale Street Music Festival page.