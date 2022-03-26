MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News of the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins came as the band is set to headline this year’s Beale Street Music Festival.

The festival released a statement on social media overnight on Hawkins’ passing:

“Our thoughts are with his family and the band. We hope they find comfort during this difficult time. This is a devastating loss for the music community,” BSMF said on the organization Facebook page.

The post generated hundreds of reaction and dozens of comments from fans.

The band’s status on the tour, and their April 29 concert date in Memphis, is not clear.

Hawkins, who was 50, was Foo Fighters’ drummer for 25 of the band’s 28 years of existence, taking over for original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

A cause of death was not released and the band asked for privacy “in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Foo Fighters, led by Dave Grohl, has more than 25 years of hits from “I’ll Stick Around” to “Everlong” and “Learning to Fly.”