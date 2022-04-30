MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The threat of severe weather forced organizers to evacuate crowds from the Beale Street Music Festival.

The second day of the music festival ended early when potentially severe storms were predicted to move into the area. Organizers issued a severe weather warning on the Beale Street Music Festival app.

“A dangerous weather alert has been issued,” the alert read. “For your safety, please exit and proceed to your vehicles if parked nearby. Otherwise, please proceed to Liberty Bowl Concourse through Tiger Lane Gates behind the Ferris Wheel.”

DEVELOPING: An evacuation is underway at the Beale Street Music Festival as a result of the severe weather in the area. Attendees are being asked to go to their vehicles. It’s unclear at this time if the festival will resume tonight. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/LMfkh1RvLr — Jordan James (@JordanJamesTV) May 1, 2022

The alert states that an “all-clear” will be given once conditions are determined to be safe.