MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials for Memphis in May announced a partial list of artists confirmed to appear at the region’s largest music festival Monday.

The 2022 BSMF announced headliners are Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins and Three 6 Mafia.

Artists announced in the ’round one’ 2022 line-up includes Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, Modest Mouse, Lindsey Buckingham, The Glorious Sons, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Sarkodie, Dirty Honey, Soccer Mommy, Trigger Hippy, Sue Foley and Kenny Brown.

Randy Blevins, Vice President of marketing and programming with Memphis in May says this list of round 1 artists released represents about a quarter of the overall lineup of 62 full artists.

The full lineup will be released early February.

The 2022 Beale Street Music Festival will make its anticipated return after the pandemic caused cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s been almost three years since Memphis has enjoyed a Beale Street music festival and we’re extremely excited to be coming back,” Blevins said.

Looking ahead to this spring, Blevins said they will continue to keep an eye on local health department and health guidelines,

“Memphis in May will always follow whatever the local health department and health guidelines tell us to do,” he said. “We’re prepared to make any arrangements and adjustments as merited when we get closer. We’re still several months away.”

The BSMF will take place at Liberty Park, previously known as the Fairgrounds, instead of its original home at Tom Lee park due to construction.