MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Music Festival 2022 released its full lineup Wednesday, and organizers are calling it “the biggest roster of the best touring artists in the festival’s history.”

BSMF released the first round of artists back in December. Joining previously announced acts like Lil Wayne, Da Baby, Smashing Pumpkins and Foo Fighters will be Weezer, Counting Crows, Stone Temple Pilots, Death Cab For Cutie, Spoon and more.

Hip-hop will be well represented by local favorites Three 6 Mafia, MoneyBagg Yo, NLE Choppa, Project Pat, Al Kapone, Lil Wyte, Jucee Froot and White $osa.

Van Morrison also returns to the Memphis state for the first time since 1996.

Other artists include Lindsey Buckingham, Chevelle, Dirty Honey, Grace Potter, Goose, Grouplove, Rival Sons, Indigo Girls, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Patty Griffin, Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Glorious Sons, Waka Flocka Flame, Soccer Mommy, Ayron Jones, Black Pistol Fire, JJ Grey & Mofro, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Elvin Bishop, and many more. Two of Africa’s hottest artists Sarkodie and Stonebwoy join the lineup as part of the festival’s month-long salute to Ghana, the organization’s 2022 honored country.

The music festival runs April 29-May 1. See the full lineup in the poster below.

BSMF was canceled by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and organizers said they hope to come back big this year.

The 44th edition of Beale Street Music Fest will take place at Liberty Park in Midtown, formerly the Fairgrounds, while renovations take place at Tom Lee Park on the river. The festival is scheduled to return to the river next year.

Three-day passes are $175 and are available at www.memphisinmay.org/bsmftickets. VIP passes are also available.

Memphis Area Transit Authority will operate a free rapid bus shuttle between downtown and the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park during the festival to accommodate out-of-town fans in downtown hotels.

The music festival is part of the city’s annual Memphis in May International Festival, which this year honors the country of Ghana. Here is a full list of MIM activities:

Beale Street Music Festival April 29 – May 1, 2022

Honored Country Salute to Ghana May 1-31, 2022

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest May 11 – 14, 2022

Great American River Run May 28, 2022