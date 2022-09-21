MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The $43 million Beale Street Landing is showing more signs of wear and tear just eight years after opening in downtown Memphis.

The surface of the splash pad is deteriorating, and boards are missing in some of the seating areas. Memphis River Parks Partnership admits the splash pad hasn’t been operational in about a year.

“Each year, it’s winterized by the city,” said George Abbott, external affairs director for the partnership. “For whatever reason, it wasn’t winterized, and the pipes burst underneath all that concrete at Beale Street Landing.”

Abbott said it would be too costly to dig up the pipes under several feet of concrete, and they have no plans to repair the splash pad. Instead, they will find another use for the space once renovations to Tom Lee Park are complete.

“In light of the fact we are going to have a beautiful fountain inside Tom Lee Park, we are going to repurpose that splash pad park into a kind of center for environmental education,” Abbott said.

Jerred Price, former president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, said he was disappointed to see the condition of the splash pad, especially since Memphis had such a hot summer.

“All those funds and dollars that were invested into this appear to be a waste as families are not able to enjoy it,” said Price. “Does the splash pad and Mud Island Park show you what Tom Lee will look like in five to ten years if MRPP continues to go unchecked by the city?”

Last year, Memphis River Parks announced that it had to spend $1.1 million to repair cracks in the concrete structure, which supports the grass-covered roof of the Beale Street Landing.

At the time, MRPP said a new structure shouldn’t have had those issues and said it would make up part of the cost of the repairs through parking fees generated at two downtown lots.

Abbott said their operations team had been alerted and will be replacing the missing boards around the splash pad.

When asked about the ongoing problems, Abbott said he couldn’t address the decisions made a decade ago when the Beale Street Landing was constructed since he and most of his team weren’t here.

He couldn’t say how much it would cost to make changes to the splash pad area but said MRPP’s goal is to produce a great experience on the riverfront for everyone.

The goal will be to deliver everything at the same time, and Tom Lee is tracking toward being open next fall.

The price tag to redesign Tom Lee park is just over $60 million.